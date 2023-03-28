Racing to the finish line: Skiers compete in Alpine Championships

This has been a historic season for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, holding more world cup events on domestic soil in its history. And the season comes to a big finish with the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships in Sun Valley starting April 2.

Eric Webster is the Director of Events for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. Just prior to Sun Valley hosting the best of the best men and women skiers in the nation, Webster visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the event.

