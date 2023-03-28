© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Racing to the finish line: Skiers compete in Alpine Championships

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
Sun_Valley17.jpg
sun valley/facebook
/

This has been a historic season for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, holding more world cup events on domestic soil in its history. And the season comes to a big finish with the U.S. Alpine Ski Championships in Sun Valley starting April 2.

Eric Webster is the Director of Events for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association. Just prior to Sun Valley hosting the best of the best men and women skiers in the nation, Webster visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the event.

Idaho Matters Sun ValleySkiing
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
