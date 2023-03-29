© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at how recreation is reshaping Idaho's landscape

By Samantha Wright
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT
Sawtooths_Stanley_VisitIdaho_Tourism.jpg
Visit Idaho
/
Visit Idaho

Are we loving Idaho lands to death? Is it time for a conversation about "re-creating" recreation?

The Andrus Center for Public Policy thinks so and is going to ask these questions on April 18 with a program called "Re-creating Public Land Recreation."

Dr. Emily Wakild is the Cecil Andrus Endowed Chair for Environment and Public Lands and she says recreation on Idaho public lands is no longer simply an afterthought or weekend diversion. She joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the event, talk about the intersection of best practices and tension and Idaho’s delicate balance with endangered species.

Samantha Wright
