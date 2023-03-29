A look at how recreation is reshaping Idaho's landscape

Are we loving Idaho lands to death? Is it time for a conversation about "re-creating" recreation?

The Andrus Center for Public Policy thinks so and is going to ask these questions on April 18 with a program called "Re-creating Public Land Recreation."

Dr. Emily Wakild is the Cecil Andrus Endowed Chair for Environment and Public Lands and she says recreation on Idaho public lands is no longer simply an afterthought or weekend diversion. She joined Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the event, talk about the intersection of best practices and tension and Idaho’s delicate balance with endangered species.

