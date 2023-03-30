It's time to make sure you're still registered to vote in Idaho

If you haven’t voted in a few years, your registration may have been dropped from the voter rolls.

Every other year, Idaho’s 44 county clerks and the Secretary of State are required to do a review of the voter registration system and drop the voters who have moved, who haven’t been voting and who have become ineligible to vote.

During this year’s review, more than 74,000 names were removed from the system and officials want to get the word out to folks who may have dropped off so they can re-register if they’re able to.

Idaho Secretary of State, Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to talk more.