Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

It's time to make sure you're still registered to vote in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT
"I voted" stickers at a polling station on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, on Nov. 6, 2018 in Irvine, Calif. California, ten other states and the District of Columbia have all implemented automatic voter registration as a way of increasing voter turnout.
Robyn Beck
/
AFP/Getty Images

If you haven’t voted in a few years, your registration may have been dropped from the voter rolls.

Every other year, Idaho’s 44 county clerks and the Secretary of State are required to do a review of the voter registration system and drop the voters who have moved, who haven’t been voting and who have become ineligible to vote.

During this year’s review, more than 74,000 names were removed from the system and officials want to get the word out to folks who may have dropped off so they can re-register if they’re able to.

Idaho Secretary of State, Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
