Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 31, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM MDT
IdahoHouseChamber_Legislature_Capitol.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr

The Boise City Council considers the cost of sending a Boise employee to Europe, Idaho lawmakers overrode Gov. Brad Little's veto on property tax relief, drag show legislation stalls in the 2023 Idaho Legislature and we take a look at a bill on gender affirming care.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
