Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 31, 2023

The Boise City Council considers the cost of sending a Boise employee to Europe, Idaho lawmakers overrode Gov. Brad Little's veto on property tax relief, drag show legislation stalls in the 2023 Idaho Legislature and we take a look at a bill on gender affirming care.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

