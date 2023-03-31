Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 31, 2023
The Boise City Council considers the cost of sending a Boise employee to Europe, Idaho lawmakers overrode Gov. Brad Little's veto on property tax relief, drag show legislation stalls in the 2023 Idaho Legislature and we take a look at a bill on gender affirming care.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Troy Oppie, host of All Things Considered with Boise State Public Radio
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com