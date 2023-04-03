High school students find invasive species in Idaho waterways

Red Swamp Crayfish have invaded Idaho.

These invasive crustaceans shouldn’t be here and they could harm native species and water quality if they are allowed to spread.

These red, bumpy creatures were found where the Snake Clearwater Rivers meet and were discovered by a group of Lewiston High School students who were taking part in a special hands-on learning project from the University of Idaho Extension Department.

Jim Ekins, U of I Extension Water Educator and Director of IDAH20 joins Idaho Matters to talk more.