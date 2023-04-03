© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

High school students find invasive species in Idaho waterways

By Samantha Wright
Published April 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT
wild red swamp crawfish attacks!
giocalde/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
red swamp crawfish (Procambarus clarkii)

Red Swamp Crayfish have invaded Idaho.

These invasive crustaceans shouldn’t be here and they could harm native species and water quality if they are allowed to spread.

These red, bumpy creatures were found where the Snake Clearwater Rivers meet and were discovered by a group of Lewiston High School students who were taking part in a special hands-on learning project from the University of Idaho Extension Department.

Jim Ekins, U of I Extension Water Educator and Director of IDAH20 joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Invasive SpeciesUniversity Of Idaho
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright