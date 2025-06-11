Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 11, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new plan for COVID-19 vaccine's this summer, and one group has been left off the vaccination recommendation list. Healthy pregnant women are no longer recommended by the CDC to routinely get vaccinated for the virus, sparking confusion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has suspended vaccine development, recently announcing the cancellation of its contract with Moderna to develop bird flu vaccines. Plus, a new report from the Make America Healthy Again Commission faces scrutiny after citing papers that do not exist.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the latest in health news.