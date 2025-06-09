'Howl:' A story of the Rockies most controversial predator

Hunted to the edge of extinction, wolves nearly vanished from the Yellowstone ranges 70 years ago.

In 1995 however, the Federal Government launched one of its most successful — and controversial — wildlife experiments: reintroducing wolves to the Rockies. The program would ignite a debate that continues to divide the American West.

Supporters of the project are the environmentalists and Indigenous tribes, united in the effort of reviving the species. On the other side are ranchers who see wolves as threats to their livelihood and livestock. That opposition is gaining ground, putting wolves in trouble once again.

In their new podcast series “Howl,” host Heath Druzin and Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin journey deep into the predator’s territory. They trace the remarkable comeback and a battle between protection and extinction that persists 30 years after the reintroduction project started.

Heath and Clark join Idaho Matters to share what they found in wolf country.