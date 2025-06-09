© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

'Howl:' A story of the Rockies most controversial predator

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 9, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Retired wolf biologist Carter Niemeyer helped capture Canadian wolves to bring them to the American West.
Bison in Yellowstone National Park’s Lamar Valley.
Cheyenne Smith tends to her family's ranch in Carmen, Idaho.
Wolf watchers observe the predators in Yellowstone National Park.
Hunted to the edge of extinction, wolves nearly vanished from the Yellowstone ranges 70 years ago.

In 1995 however, the Federal Government launched one of its most successful — and controversial — wildlife experiments: reintroducing wolves to the Rockies. The program would ignite a debate that continues to divide the American West.

Supporters of the project are the environmentalists and Indigenous tribes, united in the effort of reviving the species. On the other side are ranchers who see wolves as threats to their livelihood and livestock. That opposition is gaining ground, putting wolves in trouble once again.

In their new podcast series “Howl,” host Heath Druzin and Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin journey deep into the predator’s territory. They trace the remarkable comeback and a battle between protection and extinction that persists 30 years after the reintroduction project started.

Heath and Clark join Idaho Matters to share what they found in wolf country.

