Boise's lost markets: A look back at old mom and pop shops in the North End

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 10, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Idaho State Archives
/
Barbara Perry Bauer

Before big box retailers like Walmart and Winco became the go-to stop for groceries, mom and pop stores dotted the Boise area. These historic markets were supported by local farmers and craftspeople and served as community centers.

Barbara Perry Bauer owns TAG Historical Research and Consulting and has been documenting the skeletons of Boise's grocery shops for over a decade.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk about the North Ends' historic markets.

North End Idaho History
Lucina Glynn
