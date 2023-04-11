© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
New survey reveals maternal healthcare providers are leaving Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published April 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT
When Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, allowing states to decide how far they want to ban abortions, Idaho’s near total abortion ban went into effect. The only exceptions are in the case of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

This law, and others in Idaho restricting abortion, have caused some doctors who practice in the state to consider moving. Some medical students also are rethinking coming to Idaho to practice medicine.

A recent survey asks how Idaho's abortion laws are affecting the state’s maternal healthcare doctors and the results are concerning, especially for women considering pregnancy.

Dr. Lauren Miller, who leads the Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care and who conducted the survey, professor and attorney McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho and Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist, Dr. Maria Palmquist joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Abortion
Samantha Wright
