Raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Idaho gets almost 23,000 calls every year from people that suspect child abuse, neglect, or abandonment, according to Health and Welfare.

Even though not all those calls indicate child abuse, that’s a really scary number.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Roger Sherman, the Executive Director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund and Grants Manager, Kim Hemmert, who has been coordinating statewide activities for the month joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

