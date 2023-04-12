© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Tracking the spread of COVID-19 through wastewater

By Samantha Wright
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
City of Boise

When COVID-19 hit Idaho three years ago officials were looking for ways to determine how hard the virus was hitting cities like Boise.

It was in May 2020 when the City of Boise started analyzing its wastewater for the virus because people can shed the virus in wastewater before they get sick. This became a useful tool for many trying to track and treat the illness.

Haley Falconer, the Environmental Division Manager with the City of Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
