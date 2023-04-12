Tracking the spread of COVID-19 through wastewater

When COVID-19 hit Idaho three years ago officials were looking for ways to determine how hard the virus was hitting cities like Boise.

It was in May 2020 when the City of Boise started analyzing its wastewater for the virus because people can shed the virus in wastewater before they get sick. This became a useful tool for many trying to track and treat the illness.

Haley Falconer, the Environmental Division Manager with the City of Boise, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

