Are you prepared for a cyberattack?

How prepared are you for a cyberattack? In this digital age, cybersecurity preparedness is a constant battle and our only defense against hackers trying to steal our information and our identities.

That’s a question that Toby King considers every day. He is the Chief Information Officer of CapEd Credit Union and part of his job is to train folks to keep their computers, phones, and personal information safe online.

He’ll be speaking at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State on April 25 and he joined Idaho Matters to discuss his upcoming lecture.

