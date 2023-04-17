© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Are you prepared for a cyberattack?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT
Cybersecurity experts say Iran has the resources necessary to be a major player in cyberwarfare.
iStockphoto.com

How prepared are you for a cyberattack? In this digital age, cybersecurity preparedness is a constant battle and our only defense against hackers trying to steal our information and our identities.

That’s a question that Toby King considers every day. He is the Chief Information Officer of CapEd Credit Union and part of his job is to train folks to keep their computers, phones, and personal information safe online.

He’ll be speaking at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute at Boise State on April 25 and he joined Idaho Matters to discuss his upcoming lecture.

Tags
Idaho Matters CybersecurityOsher Institute
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright