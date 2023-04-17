'Rebugging The Planet:' Why bugs are important and how we can help them

Believe it or not: bugs are in trouble.

Despite how you may feel about most bugs, they are very good for the environment and are being threatened by pollution, habitat loss, a changing climate and even the kinds of clothes you buy.

Vicki Hird is the author of the book “Rebugging the Planet: The Remarkable Things that Insects (and Other Invertebrates)Do — And Why We Need To Love Them More." She’ll be talking Thursday as part of this year’s Treasure Valley Pollinator Project.

She joined Idaho Matters, along with the Program Coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District Jessica Harrold, to talk more.

