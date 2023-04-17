The fight to remove four Snake River dams in Idaho

For over three decades, there have been those who have argued for taking down four Snake River hydropower dams to help save struggling salmon. But for years, efforts to remove the dams have stalled for a variety of reasons.

Now there are some very concrete efforts, including in the U.S. Congress, to try to get all the players to the table and to consider a way to take the dams down. The 32nd annual conference of the Society of Environmental Journalists taking place in Boise this week will look at the chances of taking down the dams and restoring salmon habitat.

Veteran Idaho environmental journalist Rocky Barker will be leading a conversation Wednesday called Swimming Upstream and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

