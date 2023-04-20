© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What's next for public lands: A conversation with Tracy Stone-Manning

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published April 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT
Tracy Stone-Manning served as Montana's Director of the Department of Environmental Quality and she served with the National Wildlife Federation. Then in 2021, President Biden asked her to become the Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

She spends a lot of time on the road, including this week as the guest of the Cecil Andrus Center for Public Policy and the annual conference of the Society of Environmental Journalists in Boise. She sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk more.

George Prentice
Samantha Wright
