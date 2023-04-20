What's next for public lands: A conversation with Tracy Stone-Manning

Tracy Stone-Manning served as Montana's Director of the Department of Environmental Quality and she served with the National Wildlife Federation. Then in 2021, President Biden asked her to become the Director of the Bureau of Land Management.

She spends a lot of time on the road, including this week as the guest of the Cecil Andrus Center for Public Policy and the annual conference of the Society of Environmental Journalists in Boise. She sat down with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk more.