How to keep kids safe on the internet

How often are your kids on the internet? How long each day are they looking at their phone or computer or playing internet video games?

And this is the more important question: who are they talking to when they’re online? Are they chatting with friends or with people who want to harm your kids? How do you know who they’re talking to and how do you keep them safe from internet predators?

This is why the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was created, to protect kids on the internet and to teach parents and kids how to be safe from predators online.

A special training on how to keep kids safe will take place Friday in Nampa and everyone is invited to learn about things like cyberbullying, sexting and concrete ways to keep your kids safe.

Jeannie Strohmeyer, the Executive Director of the Nampa Family Justice Center and child advocate Mandi Jimenez joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues and ways to keep our children safe.