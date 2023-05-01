© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
'Idaho Gives' gives a helping hand to local nonprofits

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT
A woman wearing a denim shirt and shorts with a backpack, standing in a body of water with the words 'what can you give Idaho' at the bottom.
Idaho Gives

Idaho nonprofits are struggling, especially after demand for their services increased dramatically as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this is the time of year when non-profits get a lifeline from the community with Idaho Gives. It’s a four-day fundraiser where you can help your favorite nonprofit.

Kevin Bailey with the Idaho Nonprofit Center says it’s vital, especially for tiny groups that struggle to stay afloat monetarily. He spoke with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about how nonprofits are doing and how Idaho Gives works.

George Prentice
When people ask me, "What time do you start Morning Edition?" my go-to answer is, "Don't worry. No matter what time you get up, we're on the job."
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
