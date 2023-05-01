'Idaho Gives' gives a helping hand to local nonprofits

Idaho nonprofits are struggling, especially after demand for their services increased dramatically as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this is the time of year when non-profits get a lifeline from the community with Idaho Gives. It’s a four-day fundraiser where you can help your favorite nonprofit.

Kevin Bailey with the Idaho Nonprofit Center says it’s vital, especially for tiny groups that struggle to stay afloat monetarily. He spoke with our Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about how nonprofits are doing and how Idaho Gives works.

