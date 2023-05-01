How to help pollinators this summer, including the beetles

Two years ago the folks at the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District were worried. They were watching rampant growth and development spread across the Treasure Valley and that growth was taking out the plants and green spaces that pollinators need to survive.

Those bees and butterflies are what pollinate plants, including the plants we use for food, and without them around humans will be in big trouble.

So they created the Treasure Valley Pollinator Project and grew 64,000 flowers and plants. Then they recruited people from all across the valley to plant those flowers and learn how to help pollinators survive and thrive.

It’s time for year three of the Pollinator Project and Jessica Harrold joined Idaho Matters to talk more.