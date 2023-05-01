© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How to help pollinators this summer, including the beetles

By Samantha Wright
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT
mix 2.png
Treasure Valley Pollinator Project
You can pick up a mix of plants at this year's Treasure Valley Pollinator Project that will help beetles thrive! Mix 4 includes ruby grass, blue flax, Bunny Tails and blue fescue.

Two years ago the folks at the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District were worried. They were watching rampant growth and development spread across the Treasure Valley and that growth was taking out the plants and green spaces that pollinators need to survive.

Those bees and butterflies are what pollinate plants, including the plants we use for food, and without them around humans will be in big trouble.

So they created the Treasure Valley Pollinator Project and grew 64,000 flowers and plants. Then they recruited people from all across the valley to plant those flowers and learn how to help pollinators survive and thrive.

It’s time for year three of the Pollinator Project and Jessica Harrold joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters PollinatorsAda Soil And Water Conservation District
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I'm able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
