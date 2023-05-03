Boise dog owners write book on where to walk or hike with your dog in the Treasure Valley

Summer is right around the corner and two Boise dog owners teamed up to write a book about 80 trails, paths and parks that are great to explore with your furry friends.

Matt Clark and Diana Burrell love to hike with their dogs and found sometimes they are on a trail and there's either not enough shade, water or the tread wasn't quite right for paws. Their book "The Hiker's Guide: Treasure Valley Dog Hikes & Walks" came about after they talked to Scott Marchant, who has been writing hiker's guidebooks for several years.

The book discusses topics like safety, preparation and bringing enough water for your dogs. They also gave trail ideas for older dogs or dogs with short legs, like Barbara Park Path, the Greenbelt and trails by Celebration Park in Canyon County.

Burrell said all the trails mentioned in the book, like Table Rock and Anchor Butte near Swan Falls Dam, are within 90 minutes of Meridian. Their favorite places to go with their dogs are Seaman's Gulch Complex, Pinnacle Point and Amity Dog Park in Nampa.

Clark and Burrell will be at Rediscovered Books in downtown Boise for a book signing on Thursday, May 4, so bring your dogs and pick up a copy before your next hike.