The sound of summer: Students learn the art of Baroque

The last time we heard from the Boise Baroque Orchestra live here in the studio, they were getting ready for their Valentine’s Day concert.

They return to Idaho Matters, and you’ll hear Ben Gallafent play our Idaho Matters theme, written by musician Will Hall, live in the studio.

Ben is a student at Timberline High School who took part in last year’s Summer Institute, which is a four-day workshop for students to work with principal musicians of the Boise Baroque Orchestra. It culminates with a concert at First Presbyterian Church and Château des Fleurs in August.

Cellists Ben Gallafent of Timberline High School and Ania Ciplinski of Boise High School, and bassist Anna Toal of Centennial High School, as well as Logan Anderson, Boise Baroque’s new general manager, joined Idaho Matters.

