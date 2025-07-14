© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

The sound of summer: Students learn the art of Baroque

By Samantha Wright
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT
Students from Boise Baroque Orchestra perform live in the studio.
Katie Kloppenburg
/
Boise State Public Radio
Students from Boise Baroque Orchestra perform live in the studio.

The last time we heard from the Boise Baroque Orchestra live here in the studio, they were getting ready for their Valentine’s Day concert.

They return to Idaho Matters, and you’ll hear Ben Gallafent play our Idaho Matters theme, written by musician Will Hall, live in the studio.

Ben is a student at Timberline High School who took part in last year’s Summer Institute, which is a four-day workshop for students to work with principal musicians of the Boise Baroque Orchestra. It culminates with a concert at First Presbyterian Church and Château des Fleurs in August.

Cellists Ben Gallafent of Timberline High School and Ania Ciplinski of Boise High School, and bassist Anna Toal of Centennial High School, as well as Logan Anderson, Boise Baroque’s new general manager, joined Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
