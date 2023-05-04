A look at the deer population in McCall and why its a problem

The City of McCall has a longstanding wild deer problem. Idaho Fish and Game said they counted 258 wild deer in city limits several weeks ago, and that number is only growing.

That’s why city officials need the public’s input. On Thursday, May 4, the wild deer issue will be a topic of discussion at a town hall meeting.

Regan Berkley is a regional wildlife manager and she works out of the Idaho Fish and Game office in McCall. She sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the deer numbers, an infestation of “exotic” lice and what options may be in front of the resort community.

