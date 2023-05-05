© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Daughters of the British Empire prepare for King Charles III's coronation in Idaho

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
A nighttime rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place this weekend.
James Manning
/
PA Images via Getty Images
A nighttime rehearsal in central London for the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place this weekend.

After 70 years as heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales will officially become King Charles III this weekend.

Millions of people will be watching the pageantry and ceremony, including two British transplants who are currently in Idaho. Cathy Rushton and Victoria Sunderland are both Daughters of the British Empire and they’re making big plans for the event.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with them to talk about the coronation, the royal family and getting up early to watch the ceremony.

Idaho Matters United Kingdom
