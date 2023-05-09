© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The history of impeaching a Supreme Court justice

By Samantha Wright
Published May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT
The Supreme Court
Evan Vucci
/
AP
The Supreme Court

Last month ProPublica reported on trips made by Clarence Thomas and whether the Supreme Court Justice had properly disclosed them.

The reporting raised questions about what kind of gifts Thomas and other Justices can accept and raised questions about judicial reform.

Dr. David Adler has been digging into the history of judicial accountability and is planning a talk on Thursday at Boise State on the law, history, and politics around impeaching a Supreme Court justice. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Supreme CourtImpeachment
Samantha Wright
