New technology is helping doctors detect breast cancer earlier

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and while many will spend the day taking care of mom, it’s always important for moms to take care of themselves.

If you or your mom is 40 years or older, you need a mammogram every year and the technology to detect breast cancer gets better every day.

Dr. Whitney Parnell and Nikki Agee, cancer patient navigator from West Valley Medical Center, joined Idaho Matters to talk about some of the new advancements in breast cancer detection.