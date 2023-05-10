© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New technology is helping doctors detect breast cancer earlier

By Samantha Wright
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
New recommendations from the USPSTF advise that women get biannual mammograms starting at age 40 to detect breast cancers.
andresr
/
Getty Images
New recommendations from the USPSTF advise that women get biannual mammograms starting at age 40 to detect breast cancers.

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and while many will spend the day taking care of mom, it’s always important for moms to take care of themselves.

If you or your mom is 40 years or older, you need a mammogram every year and the technology to detect breast cancer gets better every day.

Dr. Whitney Parnell and Nikki Agee, cancer patient navigator from West Valley Medical Center, joined Idaho Matters to talk about some of the new advancements in breast cancer detection.

Tags
Idaho Matters Breast Cancer3D Mammography
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright