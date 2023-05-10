© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Why is snow disappearing before it has a chance to melt?

By Samantha Wright
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:26 PM MDT
Right now, high mountain snow is melting fast. You can see it starting to overflow rivers all over Idaho, including the Boise and Snake River.

That water is filling streams and reservoirs that are part of the Colorado River system, a lifeline for tens of millions of people in the west. But some of that snow is disappearing before it melts.

KUNC's Alex Hager visited a team of researchers and filed this report for the Mountain West News Bureau.

SnowmeltRivers
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
