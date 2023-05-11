How Malibu surfers are fighting wildfires

Five years ago, a group of Malibu surfers came face-to-face with a devastating California wildfire.

As first responders were overwhelmed by the flames, these neighbors banded together to save people’s homes and got supplies to those in need.

Now they’ve created a new kind of model to help fight wildfires. A new podcast follows this group of misfits who survived a deadly wildfire and are now working to change how communities fight wildfires.

Adriana Cargill, the creator of the "Sandcastles" podcast joined Idaho Matters to talk more.