How Malibu surfers are fighting wildfires
1 of 2 — Woolsey Fire Friday Nov 9_from Pt Dume_Photo credit Dru Jacobson.jpeg
Woolsey Fire Friday Nov 9 from Pt Dume.
Dru Jacobson
2 of 2 — Keegan Gibbs home destroyed, the studio pristine_Photo credit Keegan Gibbs.png
Keegan Gibbs home is destroyed, but the studio remains standing.
Keegan Gibbs
Five years ago, a group of Malibu surfers came face-to-face with a devastating California wildfire.
As first responders were overwhelmed by the flames, these neighbors banded together to save people’s homes and got supplies to those in need.
Now they’ve created a new kind of model to help fight wildfires. A new podcast follows this group of misfits who survived a deadly wildfire and are now working to change how communities fight wildfires.
Adriana Cargill, the creator of the "Sandcastles" podcast joined Idaho Matters to talk more.