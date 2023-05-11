© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How Malibu surfers are fighting wildfires

By Samantha Wright
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT
Woolsey Fire Friday Nov 9 from Pt Dume.
1 of 2  — Woolsey Fire Friday Nov 9_from Pt Dume_Photo credit Dru Jacobson.jpeg
Woolsey Fire Friday Nov 9 from Pt Dume.
Dru Jacobson
Keegan Gibbs home is destroyed, but the studio remains standing.
2 of 2  — Keegan Gibbs home destroyed, the studio pristine_Photo credit Keegan Gibbs.png
Keegan Gibbs home is destroyed, but the studio remains standing.
Keegan Gibbs

Five years ago, a group of Malibu surfers came face-to-face with a devastating California wildfire.

As first responders were overwhelmed by the flames, these neighbors banded together to save people’s homes and got supplies to those in need.

Now they’ve created a new kind of model to help fight wildfires. A new podcast follows this group of misfits who survived a deadly wildfire and are now working to change how communities fight wildfires.

Adriana Cargill, the creator of the "Sandcastles" podcast joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters WildfiresCalifornia
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
