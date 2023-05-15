© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Results in the investigation of former Boise Police Captain soon to be released

By Samantha Wright,
George Prentice
Published May 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT
Boise Police Department Car Logo
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

In April, Boise State Public Radio learned an independent investigation tasked with probing the racist agenda of a retired Boise Police Captain had tapped out of allotted funding – approximately $500,000. But now, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tells us the public will soon learn the results of that investigation.

McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the probe, her decision to make Ron Winegar the full-time chief at BPD and Ada County Commissioners' decision to pull funding from a plan to house homeless men, women and children who may be medically fragile at a downtown Boise hotel.

Idaho Matters Boise Police DepartmentLauren McLean
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
