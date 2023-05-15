Results in the investigation of former Boise Police Captain soon to be released

In April, Boise State Public Radio learned an independent investigation tasked with probing the racist agenda of a retired Boise Police Captain had tapped out of allotted funding – approximately $500,000. But now, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean tells us the public will soon learn the results of that investigation.

McLean visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the probe, her decision to make Ron Winegar the full-time chief at BPD and Ada County Commissioners' decision to pull funding from a plan to house homeless men, women and children who may be medically fragile at a downtown Boise hotel.