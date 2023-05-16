What are the economic impacts of a changing climate in Idaho?

Idaho’s climate is changing and that will have a range of impacts on the Gem State, including an increase in temperatures, more extreme weather and wildfires, just to name a few.

Those impacts translate into health and economic effects for the people who live and work in Idaho. As part of their spring series on health and climate change, St. Luke's is hosting a talk tomorrow titled, “Idaho Climate Economic Impacts."

Dr. Bill Weppner, a primary care provider and clinician-educator with the Boise VA, who led the Idaho Climate Economic Impact Assessment and Dr. Megan Foster with the University of Idaho, who managed the assessment join Idaho Matters to talk more.

