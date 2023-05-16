© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

What are the economic impacts of a changing climate in Idaho?

By Samantha Wright
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT
Idaho’s climate is changing and that will have a range of impacts on the Gem State, including an increase in temperatures, more extreme weather and wildfires, just to name a few.

Those impacts translate into health and economic effects for the people who live and work in Idaho. As part of their spring series on health and climate change, St. Luke's is hosting a talk tomorrow titled, “Idaho Climate Economic Impacts."

Dr. Bill Weppner, a primary care provider and clinician-educator with the Boise VA, who led the Idaho Climate Economic Impact Assessment and Dr. Megan Foster with the University of Idaho, who managed the assessment join Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
