Granting the wishes of terminally ill Idahoans

If you knew you only had a short time left on this earth, what would you want to do most with your remaining moments?

That’s the question Wish Granters asks of terminally ill adults and their caregivers in Idaho – then they find a way to grant those last wishes.

For Dave, his last wish was a chance to go to the Oregon coast with his kids. Betty wanted to spend some time with horses on a farm. Kami wanted to learn how to fly fish and Goldie wanted her four kids to have enough money to go to college.

All of these folks got their wishes granted by Wish Granters. So how do they do it? And how can you help? Olivia Kviklys and Kristin Jackson from Wish Granters join Idaho Matters to tell us more.

