We're currently experiencing weather-related outages in Sun Valley. Read more about how to still hear our news & music services.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Granting the wishes of terminally ill Idahoans

By Samantha Wright
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM MDT
This is a picture of a wish recipient and her husband and son who went on a trip to see the Northern Lights in 2015.
1 of 2  — Michelle's Wish_0004 (1).jpg
This is a picture of a wish recipient and her husband and son who went on a trip to see the Northern Lights in 2015.
Wish Granters
Wish Granters volunteers work a concession stand at a Boise State football game.
2 of 2  — BSU Concessions 1.jpg
Wish Granters volunteers work a concession stand at a Boise State football game.
Wish Granters

If you knew you only had a short time left on this earth, what would you want to do most with your remaining moments?

That’s the question Wish Granters asks of terminally ill adults and their caregivers in Idaho – then they find a way to grant those last wishes.

For Dave, his last wish was a chance to go to the Oregon coast with his kids. Betty wanted to spend some time with horses on a farm. Kami wanted to learn how to fly fish and Goldie wanted her four kids to have enough money to go to college.

All of these folks got their wishes granted by Wish Granters. So how do they do it? And how can you help? Olivia Kviklys and Kristin Jackson from Wish Granters join Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters IllnessCharity
