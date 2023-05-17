© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're currently experiencing weather-related outages in Sun Valley. Read more about how to still hear our news & music services.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Replacing acts of hate with art in Boise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
A colorful mural with blues, purples, greens and reds cover the walls and roof of a tunnel. There are flowers, people and a butterfly shown in this shot of the mural.
Addie Boswell
Addie Boswell created E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One), the mural resides within the 8th Street Tunnel, located near the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

If you’ve visited the Boise Greenbelt recently, you may have noticed a new addition to the 8th Street tunnel. A vibrant mural from artist Addie Boswell now encompasses the space.

After anti-semitic graffiti was found in the tunnel last year, the City of Boise came together to spread a message of acceptance and belonging.

Boswell and the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Christina Bruce-Bennion, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the mural and what it means to be part of the Boise community.

Tags
Idaho Matters Anne Frank MemorialArt
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski