Replacing acts of hate with art in Boise

If you’ve visited the Boise Greenbelt recently, you may have noticed a new addition to the 8th Street tunnel. A vibrant mural from artist Addie Boswell now encompasses the space.

After anti-semitic graffiti was found in the tunnel last year, the City of Boise came together to spread a message of acceptance and belonging.

Boswell and the executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Christina Bruce-Bennion, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the mural and what it means to be part of the Boise community.