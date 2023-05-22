© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
New wildlife pass aims to keep animals and drivers safe on the road

By Samantha Wright
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT
A small herd of elk cross a busy road.
Idaho Transportation Department
A small herd of elk cross a busy road.

Every year, dozens of deer and other animals are hit by cars on Highway 21 between Lucky Peak and Idaho City.

As the wildlife tries to cross the busy highway, animals die, people are injured or killed and drivers face thousands of dollars in damage to their vehicles.

In an effort to slow the carnage, the Idaho Transportation Department built an underpass back in 2010 to funnel mule deer, elk and other animals safely under the highway. Six months after it was completed the number of deer hit by cars dropped dramatically.

Now officials are preparing to build a second one, this time a wildlife overpass a mile away, to save more animals and drivers from collisions.

Environmental Planner, Scott Rudel and Brian Rick with the Idaho Transporation Department joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

