Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New police unit cracks down on gang-related crime in Caldwell

By Samantha Wright
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
These are just some of the items seized during the first month the OSS Unit was in operation.
Caldwell Police Department
These are just some of the items seized during the first month the OSS Unit was in operation.

The Caldwell Police Department has created a new, specialized gang unit to reduce gang-related crimes in the Treasure Valley.

The five-member unit is called “Operation Safe Streets,” or OSS.

In just one month, the new unit made 21 arrests, pulling meth, fentanyl and guns off the streets. And they’re networking with other agencies and interacting with schools, families and local businesses to work to keep gangs out of Caldwell.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram and OSS Sergeant Andrew Holmes joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new unit.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
