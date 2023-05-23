New police unit cracks down on gang-related crime in Caldwell

The Caldwell Police Department has created a new, specialized gang unit to reduce gang-related crimes in the Treasure Valley.

The five-member unit is called “Operation Safe Streets,” or OSS.

In just one month, the new unit made 21 arrests, pulling meth, fentanyl and guns off the streets. And they’re networking with other agencies and interacting with schools, families and local businesses to work to keep gangs out of Caldwell.

Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram and OSS Sergeant Andrew Holmes joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new unit.

