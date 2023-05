Bruneau Dunes State Park is celebrating the opening of their new observatory to give folks a chance to peek into the far reaches of the cosmos.

The new telescope will be the second one at the park and features state-of-the-art technology for looking at the stars.

Bryce Bealba, Manager of Bruneau Dunes State Park and Craig Quintana, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation joined Idaho Matters to talk more.