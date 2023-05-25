© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Dennis the Cat makes Old Idaho Penitentiary history fun

By Samantha Wright
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM MDT
Dennis the Cat has the only marked grave inside the walls of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Dennis the Cat has the only marked grave inside the walls of the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

In the past, we’ve told you about some of the fascinating history of the Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise, from haunted cells to rose gardens to notable prisoners who lived behind the stone walls.

But we haven’t talked about one of the best-liked and most respected residents of the Old Pen, Dennis.

Dennis lived at the prison between 1952 and 1968 and when he died, the prison population buried him in the only marked grave inside the prison walls. And oh yeah, it might be worth mentioning that Dennis was a cat.

This Sunday marks the third annual Dennis the Cat Day at the Old Idaho Penitentiary and we wanted to find out what all the fuss over this feline was about. So we asked Alexandra Polidori, the event coordinator at the Old Idaho Pen, to join Idaho Matters.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
