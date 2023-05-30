'Building Boys:' An author interview with Jennifer Fink

As parents we can probably all agree that we want to raise well-rounded, emotionally intelligent and kind human beings. But in the culture and the climate that we live in, that can be tough, especially when we're raising boys in a world that often rewards stereotypical masculinity.

Parenting expert Jennifer Fink joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this, as well as her new book "Building Boys: Raising Great Guys in a World that Misunderstands Males."

