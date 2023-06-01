© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new grant helps women, infants and children in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM MDT
Across America, only half of the women, infants, and children who are eligible to access the WIC nutrition program are actually getting the healthy foods and education that are available to them.

In Idaho that ratio is even worse, with just 40 percent of this vulnerable population accessing the WIC program.

A new half million dollar grant hopes to change that by reaching out to the women and children who qualify for the federal program and helping them sign up, especially the immigrant and refugee communities in Boise, Elmore, Valley and Ada counties.

Emily Waddoups is the Central District Health WIC Program Manager and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
