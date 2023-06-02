Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 1, 2023

Lori Vallow Daybell wants a new trial, you can no longer take a direct flight from Boise to Houston, homeless services could be running out of funding, a look at why there is no insanity legal defense in Idaho and we get a little insight into how some communities are helping to protect public lands.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

