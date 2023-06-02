© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 1, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM MDT
A white and blue Alaska Airlines plane sits on the tarmac.
iflyboise.com Boise Airport Facebook
An airplane sits on the tarmac of the Boise Airport.

Lori Vallow Daybell wants a new trial, you can no longer take a direct flight from Boise to Houston, homeless services could be running out of funding, a look at why there is no insanity legal defense in Idaho and we get a little insight into how some communities are helping to protect public lands.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
