Environment
Idaho Matters

Using social media to keep Idaho's public lands beautiful

By Samantha Wright
Published June 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT
Idaho Department of Lands
Trash left on public lands.

Maybe you've seen pictures or maybe you've seen it in person: trash littering your favorite campsite, old junk dumped along your hiking trail, beautiful public lands trashed and left a mess.

Sometimes it's deliberate, but often it's simply ignorance and a lack of understanding of what to do or not to do on public lands.

The "Recreating Responsibly Idaho" program is hoping to fix at least part of the problem. Robbie Johnson, Senior Public Information Officer with the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho outdoor author Steve Stuebner, who has worked on the Recreating Responsibly campaign joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Idaho Matters Public LandsSocial Media
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
