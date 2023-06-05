Using social media to keep Idaho's public lands beautiful

Maybe you've seen pictures or maybe you've seen it in person: trash littering your favorite campsite, old junk dumped along your hiking trail, beautiful public lands trashed and left a mess.

Sometimes it's deliberate, but often it's simply ignorance and a lack of understanding of what to do or not to do on public lands.

The "Recreating Responsibly Idaho" program is hoping to fix at least part of the problem. Robbie Johnson, Senior Public Information Officer with the Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho outdoor author Steve Stuebner, who has worked on the Recreating Responsibly campaign joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

