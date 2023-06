Approximately 390 acres of land west of Midvale are now in public hands as part of a cooperative effort to help Columbian sharp-tailed grouse.

The Bureau of Land Management picked up the land from the nature conservancy and will keep the area open to the public while protecting the breeding grounds of the grouse and keeping a large section of sagebrush habitat intact.

Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston joined Idaho Matters to talk more.