Boise tries to create a climate neutral reality

There were more than a handful of skeptics when the City of Boise announced that city operations would be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city would be carbon neutral by 2050. But city officials are electrifying more buildings and vehicles and conserving more limited resources, getting them closer to the carbon neutral reality.

Steve Burgos is the Director of Boise's Public Works Department. He sat down with Morning Edition Host George Prentice for a check-up on those goals and on how water recycling is going in Idaho's capital city.

