© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise tries to create a climate neutral reality

By George Prentice
Published June 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM MDT
A range of snow-covered mountains sits atop a line of city buildings which sits behind a park with trees, water, and a foot bridge.
Steve
/
Flickr
The Boise skyline.

There were more than a handful of skeptics when the City of Boise announced that city operations would be carbon neutral by 2035 and the entire city would be carbon neutral by 2050. But city officials are electrifying more buildings and vehicles and conserving more limited resources, getting them closer to the carbon neutral reality.

Steve Burgos is the Director of Boise's Public Works Department. He sat down with Morning Edition Host George Prentice for a check-up on those goals and on how water recycling is going in Idaho's capital city.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeBoise City
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate