The fight for parking in America

You’ve heard of road rage, but have you ever had an emotional reaction to losing a parking spot? Parking can evoke a visceral reaction in ordinary people, despite the fact there is more housing for each car in the United States than there is housing for each person.

This is why the New York Times bestseller, "Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World" is such a must-read. Author Henry Grabar is a staff writer at Slate and he took a deep dive into our love-hate relationship with parking.

He sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about his research and how there’s a tangible shift in how more cities are looking at parking for their future plans.

