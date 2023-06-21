© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

The story of Idaho's Babe Hanson

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM MDT
A black and white photo of Arlie Sommer, 2022.
Arlie Sommer
/
Arlie Sommer
Arlie Sommer, 2022

When storyteller Arlie Sommer was young, her grandmother would regale tales of Harriet “Babe” Hanson, dubbed the “Annie Oakley of Idaho.”

Sommer crafted a short documentary called “Idaho Babe” and it was a minor sensation at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival. It will be showcased in a free screening at the Idaho State Archives on June 24.

Sommer visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Babe Hanson and her next big project – new episodes of Expressive Idaho for Boise State Public Radio.

