The story of Idaho's Babe Hanson

When storyteller Arlie Sommer was young, her grandmother would regale tales of Harriet “Babe” Hanson, dubbed the “Annie Oakley of Idaho.”

Sommer crafted a short documentary called “Idaho Babe” and it was a minor sensation at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival. It will be showcased in a free screening at the Idaho State Archives on June 24.

Sommer visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about Babe Hanson and her next big project – new episodes of Expressive Idaho for Boise State Public Radio.