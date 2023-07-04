© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters talks with National Book Award Finalist Grace Cho

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on January 24, 2022.

Grace Cho emigrated to the U.S. as a baby and grew up in a small rural town in Washington state, the daughter of a White American father and a Korean mother.

When Grace was a teenager, her mother experienced the onset of schizophrenia.

Cho's new memoir "Tastes Like War" — which was a 2021 National Book Award finalist — chronicles her time trying to reconnect with her mom, through food, conversation and a search into the history of her mother. Idaho Matters talks with the author.

