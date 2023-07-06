© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The hunt for Idaho's lost apple history

By Samantha Wright
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
Polly Bemis sits with a group of people.
1 of 2  — Polly and Friends.jpg
Polly Bemis sits with a group of people.
EJ Brandt
Four red and green apples sit in a row.
2 of 2  — Polly Bemis Apple enhanced.jpg
After years of analysis, researchers concluded the Polly Bemis apple found east of Riggins matches no known apple varieties on-record.
EJ Brandt

Out on the upper Salmon River, a pair of forgotten apple trees have been growing sweet, red and green apples for decades.

The trees sit on an old ranch east of Riggins and for a very long time, only bears were interested in the apples they grew. The big animals like the apples so much, they’ll climb the trees in the fall and shake them to get at the fruit.

Now the Lost Apple Project has re-discovered these unknown apples and their fascinating history as they race against time to find lost genetic varieties of the fruit. EJ Brandt, the co-founder of the Lost Apple Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

