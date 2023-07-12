© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Sports & Recreation
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho reporter climbs to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro

By Samantha Wright
Published July 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM MDT
Clark Corbin at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Photo courtesy of Clark Corbin
Clark Corbin at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Its was warm and balmy in early June in Idaho, but half a world away one Idaho reporter was freezing cold on the side of an African mountain.

Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun has a habit of trekking to some very unique locations when he goes on vacation. Last year, he told us about his trip into the wilds of Yellowstone National Park and this spring he decided to climb to the top of one of the worlds tallest mountains.

Clark is back to tell us about his trip and why he felt the call to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Idaho Matters Africa
