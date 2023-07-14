© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 14, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT
Citizens vote.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP/Getty Images
Citizens vote in an election.

A new voter registration law is facing pushback, Simplot is footing a big bill for environmental cleanup, geothermal energy is garnering support in the west, an update on Labrador's lawsuit against the State Board and wildfire season is here, but do we have enough experienced firefighters?

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Voter RegistrationFire SafetyReporter Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate