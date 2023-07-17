© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round to meet reporter Julie Luchetta at PreFunk in Nampa Thursday, July 20
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Could your baby carrier cause hip dysplasia?

By Samantha Wright
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM MDT
Newborn baby is shown sleeping on a bed.
Purestock
/
Getty Images/Purestock

Parents of newborns like to keep their babies close using what’s known as body-worn baby carriers, but a new study coming out of Boise State’s Babi Lab says not all of those carriers are created equal and some may have troubling effects on your baby’s hips.

Erin Mannen is an Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at Boise State University and she’s the Director of the Boise Applied Biomechanics of Infants Lab, which conducted the new study.

Tags
Idaho Matters Babies
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate