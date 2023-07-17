Enjoy a concert in the Idaho wilderness

Imagine you’re sitting in a beautiful mountain setting surrounded by jagged peaks and tumbling waterfalls or resting alongside the Big Wood River in Sun Valley.

Now imagine you can hear live classical music, directly in your ears using headphones, as you watch the beauty unfold around you.

This is what happens every time classical pianist Hunter Noack sits down at his piano to play a concert. Hunter brings his nine-foot Steinway to remote wilderness locations all over country to play classical music and next week he’s coming to Sun Valley.

Hunter is a classical pianist and the founder of the “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” concert series. He joined Idaho Matters, along with Kristine Bretall, Public Programs Director with Sun Valley Museum of Art, to talk more about his upcoming performance.