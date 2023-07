Every year rabid bats are found in Idaho. Last year alone, 27 bats with rabies were found in the Gem State.

And while bats are very beneficial little mammals and shouldn’t be made into the bad guy, it is a good idea to protect yourself and your pets from coming into contact with a possibly rabid bat. Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the State Public Health Veterinarian, joined Idaho Matters to find out how to stay safe.