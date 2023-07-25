Breaking down changes to Idaho's voter registration laws

New changes in Idaho's voter laws has created some confusion for people registering to vote.

New laws went into effect July 1, that create consistent standards for registering to vote and makes some changes when it comes to the kind of photo ID you can use to sign up. Some groups, including BABE Vote and the League of Women Voters of Idaho, told Idaho Reports that the new law made the registration process "frustrating" and "difficult."

Idaho's Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to explain how the new law works.