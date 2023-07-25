© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Breaking down changes to Idaho's voter registration laws

By Samantha Wright
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM MDT
New changes in Idaho's voter laws has created some confusion for people registering to vote.

New laws went into effect July 1, that create consistent standards for registering to vote and makes some changes when it comes to the kind of photo ID you can use to sign up. Some groups, including BABE Vote and the League of Women Voters of Idaho, told Idaho Reports that the new law made the registration process "frustrating" and "difficult."

Idaho's Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to explain how the new law works.

Tags
Idaho Matters Voter Registration
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
